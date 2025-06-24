Community Financial Services Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Community Financial Services Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $274.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

