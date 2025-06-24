Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.1% of IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $531.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.19. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.