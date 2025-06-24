iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by AIFG Consultants Ltd.

AIFG Consultants Ltd. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,092 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.