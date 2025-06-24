Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $244.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

