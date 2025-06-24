IMG Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

