IMG Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 185,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 2,685.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 350.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 99,842.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

HNDL stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

