Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

