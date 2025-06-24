IMG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 277 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

