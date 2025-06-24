Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 685 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $65,828,000. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 656,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 545,457 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Donaldson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,795,000 after buying an additional 367,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,878,000 after buying an additional 299,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

