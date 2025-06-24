Community Financial Services Group LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 12,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 147,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 93.6% during the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 64,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

