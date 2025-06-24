SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.86 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.