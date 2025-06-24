iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after buying an additional 294,848 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,537,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

