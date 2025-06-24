Balboa Wealth Partners Has $1.22 Million Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,976,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 657,819 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after acquiring an additional 153,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,596,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 864,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 150,171 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

