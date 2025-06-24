Balboa Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

