Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

