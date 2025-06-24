Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Matthews India Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

Get Matthews India Active ETF alerts:

Matthews India Active ETF Price Performance

INDE opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.48. Matthews India Active ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $33.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

About Matthews India Active ETF

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews India Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews India Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.