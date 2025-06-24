Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,413,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,626.08. This represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $300.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

