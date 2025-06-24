Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPI)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.26% of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

NYSEARCA:HAPI opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. Harbor Human Capital Factor US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $384.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

The Harbor Corporate Culture ETF (HAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US companies scored highly for their strong corporate culture contributions to financial performance. The portfolio is weighted by market-cap and then adjusted to meet sector neutrality.

