Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 30th

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2025

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5226 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 0.7% increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBI stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.