Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on June 30th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5226 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 0.7% increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FITBI stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
