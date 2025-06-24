Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Isabella Bank Trading Down 7.5%

Isabella Bank stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $262.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.07.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Michael P. Prisby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,371.62. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 391 shares of company stock worth $10,712. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Isabella Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

