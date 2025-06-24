Safestay (LON:SSTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.97) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Safestay had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

Safestay Stock Performance

LON SSTY opened at GBX 23 ($0.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.34. Safestay has a twelve month low of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.95 ($0.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.

