Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Eyewear has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Eyewear’s peers have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Eyewear -443.18% -86.90% -81.36% Innovative Eyewear Competitors -73.31% -49.28% -12.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovative Eyewear and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Eyewear $1.64 million -$7.77 million -0.62 Innovative Eyewear Competitors $2.77 billion $241.42 million 3.53

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Innovative Eyewear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear. Innovative Eyewear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.0% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Eyewear peers beat Innovative Eyewear on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

