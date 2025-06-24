Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,999.22. The trade was a 19.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 13.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 614.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

