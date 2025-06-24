Critical Review: Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Security Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Bancorp 17.76% N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -24.99% -59.15% -1.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security Bancorp and Carver Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Bancorp $22.38 million 1.28 $4.06 million $10.76 7.03 Carver Bancorp $40.74 million 0.19 -$2.98 million ($1.92) -0.80

Security Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Security Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Security Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Security Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Bancorp

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending. In addition, the company provides financial services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

