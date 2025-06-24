PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 45.4% increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.01. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.61% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

