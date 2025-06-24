Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 140.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GTY opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Getty Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 30,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 105.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 306,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.