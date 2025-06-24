HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust listed on the ASX with a mandate to invest in convenience-based assets across the target sub-sectors of Neighbourhood Retail, Large Format Retail and Health & Services. HomeCo Daily Needs REIT aims to provide unitholders with consistent and growing distributions.

