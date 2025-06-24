Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Announces Dividend of $0.39

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3938 per share on Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 91.5% increase from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

Guangdong Investment stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. Guangdong Investment has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Get Guangdong Investment alerts:

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.