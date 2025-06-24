Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Autins Group had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

Autins Group Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of AUTG stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.86. Autins Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.70 ($0.19).

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

