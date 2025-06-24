Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Autins Group had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.
Autins Group Trading Up 14.3%
Shares of AUTG stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.86. Autins Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.70 ($0.19).
Autins Group Company Profile
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
