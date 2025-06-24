Animecoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $107.61 Million (ANIME)

Animecoin (ANIME) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Animecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Animecoin has a market capitalization of $107.61 million and $39.20 million worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Animecoin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Animecoin Token Profile

Animecoin’s launch date was March 19th, 2024. Animecoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,604,656 tokens. Animecoin’s official website is www.anime.xyz. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @animecoin.

Animecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Animecoin (ANIME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Animecoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,538,604,656 in circulation. The last known price of Animecoin is 0.01976683 USD and is up 10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $40,340,549.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anime.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

