XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $81,582.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,509 shares in the company, valued at $492,431.97. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:ROK opened at $323.85 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $328.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

