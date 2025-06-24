Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of V opened at $344.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $635.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

