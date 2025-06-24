SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.