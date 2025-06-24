Moneywise Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.