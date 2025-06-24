Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,704,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,668,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

