Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 7,181 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

