Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

