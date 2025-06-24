YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,121.5% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $364.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $311.41 and a one year high of $481.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

