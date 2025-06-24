Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Hofer & Associates. Inc

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.8% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

