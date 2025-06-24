Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Petros Family Wealth LLC

Petros Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,530,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,844,000 after buying an additional 82,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,618,000 after buying an additional 4,455,220 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,589,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,834,000 after buying an additional 440,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $497,648,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.9%

PSX stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

