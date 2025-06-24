Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 4.3% of Sava Infond d.o.o.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average is $213.28.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.09.

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 875,444 shares of company stock valued at $172,097,492. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

