Petros Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Petros Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fiserv by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $170.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.36. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

