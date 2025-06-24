Petros Family Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Petros Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.19. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.