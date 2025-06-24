Sava Infond d.o.o. Sells 500 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Sava Infond d.o.o. decreased its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $18,048,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $859,324.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,039.74. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 751,034 shares of company stock valued at $36,486,522. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.