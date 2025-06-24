Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) vs. Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tidewater has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tidewater and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater 12.98% 15.97% 8.52% Prairie Operating N/A -68.50% -11.57%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater $1.35 billion 1.65 $180.66 million $3.34 13.41 Prairie Operating $7.94 million 19.76 -$40.91 million ($3.00) -1.19

This table compares Tidewater and Prairie Operating”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tidewater has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tidewater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tidewater and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater 0 2 2 0 2.50 Prairie Operating 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tidewater currently has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 54.84%. Prairie Operating has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 144.41%. Given Prairie Operating’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Tidewater.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tidewater beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying. The company operates anchor handling towing supply vessels, platform supply vessels, crew boats, utility vessels, and offshore tugs. The company serves integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, field development, and production companies; mid-sized and smaller independent exploration and production companies; foreign government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other related companies; offshore drilling contractors; and other companies, such as offshore construction, windfarm development, diving, and well stimulation companies. Tidewater Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

