LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Woodward comprises 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.12% of Woodward worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,133,000 after purchasing an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,220,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 44,162.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $241.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. Woodward’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $267.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $641,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,109.72. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,177. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

