Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $3.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Sava Infond d.o.o. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 867,201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after acquiring an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.4%

EWJ stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.66. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $75.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.