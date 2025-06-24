Keystone Financial Services Has $729,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

