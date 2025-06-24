Ledyard National Bank Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,254 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

