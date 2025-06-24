Ledyard National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HON stock opened at $224.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

